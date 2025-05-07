Iowa State women’s golf earns spot at NCAA National Championships
The Iowa State women’s golf team is moving on, earning a spot in the upcoming NCAA National Championships.
The Cyclones placed third overall at the NCAA Lubbock Regional, advancing to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2014. Wake Forest was first with a three-day total of 862 followed by Texas and Iowa State, who shot an 874. Tennessee and Purdue also qualified from the regional.
On Tuesday, the Cyclones fired a 272, which marked the lowest team score in a regional ever. Pammy Chookaew, Keeley Marx and Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn all finished tied for eighth with 218s followed by Nichakorn Pinprayoon, who tied for 19th, and Alexandra Vidal, who tied for 51st overall.
Iowa State has qualified just one time before for the national championships. Chookaew shot a 3-under in the final round, which tied for the fourth-lowest 18-hole score in school history at regionals. She had five birdies on the day.
After an opening round 298, the Cyclones fired a 304 on Monday.
Two Top 20 teams, Texas A&M and Arizona, did not advance. Iowa State is ranked 30th in the nation.
The NCAA Championships will take place May 16-21 in Carlsbad, California.