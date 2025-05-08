Jayden Higgins has already made history before ever catching an NFL pass
Look at Jayden Higgins making history at the NFL level before even catching a pass.
The former Iowa State star wide receiver has signed his first NFL contract and made a little history in doing so. Higgins reached terms with the Houston Texans on a four-year, $11,700,824 contract that is fully guaranteed.
He is the first second-round draft pick in NFL history to receive a fully guaranteed contract as a rookie.
Higgins was one of two former Cyclone receivers selected by the Texans, as Jaylin Noel went a round later to the team. Houston also has ex-Iowa State star Xavier Hutchinson at the position for rising quarterback phenom CJ Stroud.
Selected at No. 34 overall, Higgins is one of the first rookies to reach a deal with his NFL team. Typically, only first-round draft picks are given guaranteed contracts.
Last season with the Cyclones, Higgins caught 87 passes for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns. He started his career at Eastern Kentucky, playing two seasons before transferring to Iowa State.
As a junior, Higgins caught 53 passes for 983 yards with six touchdowns. He had over 1,100 yards and 13 scores with Eastern Kentucky.