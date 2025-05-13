Iowa State Cyclones

Kickoff time set for Iowa State-Kansas State in Aer Lingus College Football Classic

The Cyclones will be featured in the opening game of the 2025-26 college football season

Abu Sama III and Iowa State begin the season against Kansas State in Ireland.
The Iowa State football team will make history this season once again regardless of how they conclude the year.

For the first time in program history, the Cyclones will compete outside of the United States, as they take on Big 12 Conference rival Kansas State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The game takes place in Dublin, Ireland from the Aviva Stadium. Kick is set for 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, August 23.

Iowa State and Kansas State will be playing each other in the season opener for the first time, as this also marks the first Big 12 contest to be played in Ireland.

ESPN will televise the game live.

The Cyclones will be led by returning quarterback Rocco Becht alongside running backs Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III. They won a program-record 11 games last year, including a bowl victory over Miami after reaching the Big 12 Conference championship game.

Under Chris Klieman last year, the Wildcats put together a 9-4 mark, finishing 5-4 in the conference. They topped Rutgers in the postseason, 44-41.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

