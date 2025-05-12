NCAA makes huge mistake in not selecting Iowa State for softball championship
The Iowa State softball team experienced one of the better seasons in program history. Despite that, the Cyclones were not selected as an at-large qualifier for the NCAA Tournament.
Iowa State finished the season with 31 wins, going 15-9 in the Big 12 Conference. The league received just four qualifiers to the NCAAs in Texas Tech, Arizona, Oklahoma State and Arizona State.
What is most surprising about that is the Cyclones finished ahead of both Oklahoma State and Arizona State in the Big 12 standings, placing third overall behind Texas Tech and Arizona. Iowa State advanced to the conference tournament semifinals, falling to Arizona, who lost to Texas Tech in the finals.
It was a bit of a slow start to the season for the Cyclones, suffering some key losses that likely played into them being left out of the Big Dance. They did earn four wins over Arizona State and Oklahoma State during the regular season.
But it wasn’t enough, and for a team that really showed grit and so much improvement over the course of that season, that is too bad.
Did Iowa State deserve a spot in the field?
Definitely.