Iowa State Cyclones

Strong finish for Iowa State softball as they now enter Big 12 tourney

Iowa State will be the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big 12 Championship

Dana Becker

The Iowa State softball team honored two seniors Sunday, securing a win in the process.
The Iowa State softball team honored two seniors Sunday, securing a win in the process. / Iowa State Softball/X

The Iowa State softball team secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big 12 Championship following a 4-3 victory over Baylor on Sunday.

With the win, the Cyclones earned the highest seeding in program history, surpassing the No. 4 spot they earned in 2022. The win helped them reach a record of 30-22, marking the third season of at least 30 wins since 2018.

Prior to that, Iowa State had just one 30-win season between 1989-2017.

Cyclone seniors Angelita Fuentes and Angelina Allen were both honored. Allen finished 2-for-3 with the game-winning RBI and a solo home run. Jessie Clemons added two hits and an RBI while both Karlee Ford and McKenna Andrews drove in runs.

Jaiden Ralston earned the win and starting pitcher Lauren Schurman would return to the circle to pick up the save. 

Iowa State will face the winner of Houston vs. BYU on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The game will stream live on ESPN+.

More Iowa State Cyclones Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Latest News