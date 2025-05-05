Strong finish for Iowa State softball as they now enter Big 12 tourney
The Iowa State softball team secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big 12 Championship following a 4-3 victory over Baylor on Sunday.
With the win, the Cyclones earned the highest seeding in program history, surpassing the No. 4 spot they earned in 2022. The win helped them reach a record of 30-22, marking the third season of at least 30 wins since 2018.
Prior to that, Iowa State had just one 30-win season between 1989-2017.
Cyclone seniors Angelita Fuentes and Angelina Allen were both honored. Allen finished 2-for-3 with the game-winning RBI and a solo home run. Jessie Clemons added two hits and an RBI while both Karlee Ford and McKenna Andrews drove in runs.
Jaiden Ralston earned the win and starting pitcher Lauren Schurman would return to the circle to pick up the save.
Iowa State will face the winner of Houston vs. BYU on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The game will stream live on ESPN+.