Iowa State Cyclones Commit Could Potentially Flip to Michigan State
The Iowa State Cyclones could be on the losing side of a potential commitment flip.
Earlier this year, Cyclones' head coach Matt Campbell made a splash in the Ohio pipeline with 2026 three-star safety Brayden Thomas. While Iowa State was originally the only power four team in the mix for the young talent, this quickly changed when the Michigan State Spartans decided to offer Thomas on May 14.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith's late run at the St. Edwards High School defender has unfortunately begun to work, as Thomas shared part of his official visit this past weekend on social media.
In addition to his recent visit to East Lansing, Thomas told Spartans Illustrated that his trip "turned the tables" and put Michigan State "high on his list".
"When I get back from Iowa State [next weekend], I’m going to make my decision," said Thomas. "I’m not committed to Michigan State, but I will say this weekend definitely turned the tables in a good way and put them high on my list."
Losing out on Thomas would be a significant blow to Campbell's 2026 recruiting class, especially if four-star quarterback Jett Thomalla flips his commitment to Alabama. Thomas, along with three-star Tyrell Chatman are the lone safeties in the upcoming class, and a flip would put the Cyclones at 12 commits in the 2026 class.
