Iowa State, Matt Campbell Lose Elite 2026 Target to Texas A&M
As Iowa State Cyclones' head coach Matt Campbell continues his quest down the 2026 recruiting trail, the program received terrible news in regards to a highly-touted offensive weapon this week.
Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday that 2026 four-star tight end Evan Jacobson has committed to Texas A&M over the likes of Iowa State, Notre Dame and Stanford.
Jacobson is currently the No. 2 prospect in the state of Iowa, as well as the No. 12 tight end in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The in-state offensive weapon took an official visit to the program back in June, but Campbell and the Cyclones' coaching staff were unable to overcome the Aggies in their quest for Jacobson.
Looking at the rest of Iowa State's 2026 recruiting class, the group of 19 prospects includes one tight end commit in three-star Drake DeBaun. He is the No. 12 recruit out of the state of Kansas, and with his large frame of 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. makes him an intriguing prospect for the future of the program. Outside of DeBaun, the Cyclones will likely need to continue their recruiting efforts at the position, which could be solved if Campbell lands three-star tight end Javar Bowden out of Florida.
