Iowa State, Matt Campbell Lose Elite 2026 Target to Texas A&M

The Iowa State Cyclones lost a key recruiting battle for a 2026 offensive weapon to the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday.

Dylan Feltovich

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Iowa State Cyclones helmet during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
As Iowa State Cyclones' head coach Matt Campbell continues his quest down the 2026 recruiting trail, the program received terrible news in regards to a highly-touted offensive weapon this week.

Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday that 2026 four-star tight end Evan Jacobson has committed to Texas A&M over the likes of Iowa State, Notre Dame and Stanford.

Jacobson is currently the No. 2 prospect in the state of Iowa, as well as the No. 12 tight end in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The in-state offensive weapon took an official visit to the program back in June, but Campbell and the Cyclones' coaching staff were unable to overcome the Aggies in their quest for Jacobson.

Looking at the rest of Iowa State's 2026 recruiting class, the group of 19 prospects includes one tight end commit in three-star Drake DeBaun. He is the No. 12 recruit out of the state of Kansas, and with his large frame of 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. makes him an intriguing prospect for the future of the program. Outside of DeBaun, the Cyclones will likely need to continue their recruiting efforts at the position, which could be solved if Campbell lands three-star tight end Javar Bowden out of Florida.

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

