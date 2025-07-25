Iowa State, Matt Campbell Lose Elite 2026 Target to Texas A&M

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Evan Jacobson has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’7 230 TE from Waukee, IA chose the Aggies over Notre Dame, Iowa State, & Stanford



He’s the No. 9 TE in ‘26 (per Rivals)



“TExas A&M I’m home!!! Gig’Em 👍”https://t.co/vfBMTgD408 pic.twitter.com/UyvSY2vJ0W