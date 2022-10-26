Skip to main content
Athletic Names Caitlin Clark Preseason Player of Year

Iowa's Caitlin Clark (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Outlet Views Iowa Point Guard as Top Player in Country

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark was named the national Preseason Player of the Year and an All-American by The Athletic on Wednesday. This is the seventh preseason honor for Clark.

Earlier this month, Clark has been tabbed as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, All-Big Ten by coaches and media (unanimous), Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List, and an AP All-American (unanimous).

A season ago, Clark led the country in points (27.0) and assists (8.0) per game, total points (863), free throws made (200), triple-doubles (5), and 30-point games (11). The West Des Moines, Iowa, native also was recognized as Big Ten Player of the Year and was a Naismith and Wooden Award finalist in 2022.

Clark and the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes open the 2022-23 season with an exhibition against Nebraska-Kearney on Friday at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tickets are available for all home contests by calling the ticket office at 1-800-IA-HAWKS or online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.

