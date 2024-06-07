Ava Jones Taking Medical Disqualification
Iowa Sophomore-To-Be Still Recovering from Injuries
In this story:
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa sophomore forward Ava Jones will take a medical disqualification and will retire from college basketball, P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach Jan Jensen announced Friday following consultation with team doctors and athletic trainers.
Jones will remain on scholarship and will continue to work toward her degree at the University of Iowa. She was not cleared to play for Iowa’s 2023-24 season.
“We wish Ava the best on the road to recovery and fully support the decision she made to step away from the game,” Jensen said. “She worked tirelessly to get to this point, but she made the best decision for herself and her well-being.”
Published