B1G Names Caitlin Clark Player of Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa All American Caitlin Clark earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors the conference office announced on Monday. This marks Clark’s 14th weekly award from the conference, which ties for fourth-most in B1G history. She also won the award last week.

Clark came up just short of triple-doubles in both contests. In Iowa’s upset over AP Top 10 Iowa State, Clark registered 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and tied her career-high with five steals. It was Iowa’s first AP Top 10 win since beating No. 5 Indiana on Feb. 19, 2022.

Against the Gophers, Clark notched 32 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, and four steals to lead the Hawkeyes to its fourth win by 20 or more points this season. It was Iowa’s second blow out win in Big Ten play this year. It was also Clark’s 25th time scoring 30 or more points.

Clark currently leads the nation in points, free throws, and free throws attempted. The West Des Moines, Iowa native, is the only player in the country with more than 300 points, 70 rebounds, 70 assists, and 15 steals. She is fourth on Iowa’s all-time scoring list with 1,967 career points.

The nationally ranked Hawkeyes are set to host Northern Iowa on Sunday at 2 p.m. (CT). The game will broadcast on BTN+ (subscription required) and the Hawkeye Radio Network.