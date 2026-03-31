Two Biggest Transfer Portal Targets for Iowa MBB

First year Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum wasn't afraid to say exactly what this team needs after they exited the NCAA Tournament in the Elite Eight.

This team has lacked in size all year, and there's simply nothing that can be done about that mid-season.

Iowa went into the 2025-26 season at a massive disadvantage, but McCollum's teams are only going to continue to get better the longer he stays in Iowa City.

Adding height is one thing, but replacing Bennett Stirtz and Tavion Banks is another. When it comes to the Hawkeyes biggest needs in the portal, adding a new guard and big is as clear as it gets.

1. Add at Least One Point Guard

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) shoots against Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Iowa is only losing three seniors, but all of whom happen to be guards. Other than Banks and Stirtz, Brendan Hausen is on his way out. He didn't play that big of a role with the team, but adding another sharpshooter is paramount to this team's success.

There will be a wide variety of guards across the country entering the portal, so it's up to McCollum to bring them in. Stirtz had nothing but great things to say about playing at Iowa, and he knew exactly what he was doing when he praised the coaching staff after their tournament loss.

Hopefully for McCollum's sake, Stirtz's rally cry will bring in some new recruits and transfer portal targets. Iowa can't just rely on Kael Combs and Isaia Howard a year from now if they want to return to the Elite Eight.

2. Add Some Height

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) dunks the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) defends in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Iowa's lone recruit in the Class of 2026 is Ethan Harris, a 6-foot-9 forward who will likely follow a similar path as Trey Thompson. Thompson should see some minutes this year, but the 6-foot-8 forward isn't much of an upgrade from the 6-foot-7 Banks or 6-foot-4 Stirtz.

Keeping Alvaro Folgueiras is a big deal as his 6-foot-10 frame gave Iowa an advantage in some opportunities. There's no doubt 6-foot-11 center Trevin Jirak could earn some more minutes, but the goal is to keep him in a similar role and bring someone else in who can start every single game.

Not only is Iowa looking for height in the portal, but they need someone who can be a reliable starter throughout the season. That's not that much of an ask in this day and age, but still important to note as McCollum's starting five is going to look vastly different a year from now.

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