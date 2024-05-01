Bigger B1G Releases Men's Basketball Matchups for '24-25
Iowa will travel to USC and UCLA and play host to Oregon and Washington in next season’s new-look Big Ten men’s basketball schedule.
The conference, now at 18 teams, released its single-plays and home-and-homes for next season’s 20-game schedule that includes the league’s new teams from the PAC-12.
The Hawkeyes haven’t played UCLA since a 1990 regular-season game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa leads the all-time series 5-3.
Iowa last played USC in 1983. The Hawkeyes lead that series 5-2.
Iowa hasn’t played Washington since 1966. The Huskies have been to Iowa City twice, the last time in 1965.
Oregon is a more familiar opponent — the Hawkeyes lost to the Ducks in the 2021 NCAA tournament. Oregon has only played in Iowa City once, in 1949. The Hawkeyes have a 6-2 series lead.
The Hawkeyes’ double plays are against Nebraska (35 NET last season), Northwestern (51 NET) and Wisconsin (19 NET).
Iowa’s single-play home games are Indiana (84 NET), Minnesota (96 NET), Michigan State (22 NET), Oregon (54 NET), Penn State (85 NET), Purdue (3 NET), and Washington (69 NET). The single-play road games are Illinois (12 NET), Maryland (77 NET), Michigan (130 NET), Ohio State (52 NET), Rutgers (102 NET), UCLA (106 NET), and USC (87 NET).
Iowa finished 10-10 in the Big Ten last season, finishing in a tie for sixth place in the league standings.
The Big Ten breakdown:
ILLINOIS
Home: Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington
Home/Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin
INDIANA
Home: Illinois, Maryland Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue
IOWA
Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin
MARYLAND
Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington
Home/Away: Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State
MICHIGAN
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers
MICHIGAN STATE
Home: Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
Away: Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota
MINNESOTA
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Washington
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin
NEBRASKA
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State
NORTHWESTERN
Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland
OHIO STATE
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington
Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska
OREGON
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: UCLA, USC, Washington
PENN STATE
Home: Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Washington
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers
PURDUE
Home: Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers
RUTGERS
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington
Home/Away: Michigan, Penn State, Purdue
UCLA
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/Away: Oregon, USC, Washington
USC
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/Away: Oregon, UCLA, Washington
WASHINGTON
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Oregon, UCLA, USC
WISCONSIN
Home: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USCHome/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota