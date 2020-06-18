Big Ten Announces Members Of Anti-Hate And Anti-Racism Coalition

The Big Ten announced the members of its Anti-Hate And Anti-Racism Coalition on Monday.

The Coalition was first announced in an open letter from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on June 1 after the death of George Floyd. The goal of the Coalition, the Big Ten said, "is to seek tangible ways to actively and constructively combat racism and hate around the world while also empowering student-athletes to express their rights to free speech and peaceful protest."

“The events in our country and around the world during the past few months have strengthened my fundamental belief in our need to develop tangible and actionable efforts in a collective manner and provide viable solutions addressing the issues of hate and racism in our society,” Warren said in a statement. “We have the distinct opportunity and responsibility through our Coalition to continually encourage, educate and empower our student-athletes as we embrace transparent and much-needed dialogue regarding meaningful issues that have impacted race relations for many years.”

The 10 representatives from Iowa:

• Athletics director Gary Barta.

• Football player Julius Brents

• Volleyball head coach Vicki Brown

• Deputy director of athletics/SWA Barbara Burke

• Field hockey assistant coach Rob Ellis

• Faculty athletics representative Liz Hollingsworth

• Men's basketball player Connor McCaffery

• Men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery

• Women's basketball player Alexis Sevillian

• Men's basketball assistant coach Billy Taylor

The conference also announced its Voter Registration Initiative that is designed to encourage athlete participation in the electoral process.

Monthly educational programming will begin in July and continue through the general election on Nov. 3. This programming will be designed to inform and educate athletes on the importance of civic engagement and how to register to vote and submit a ballot, in person or absentee.