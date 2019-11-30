Iowa Lets Lead Slip Away Against San Diego State

Iowa built a 16-point first-half lead, but let it get away in an 83-73 loss to San Diego State in the championship game of the Las Vegas Invitational.

The Aztecs (8-0) outscored the Hawkeyes (5-2) 51-32 in the second half.

CJ Fredrick led Iowa with 16 points. Connor McCaffery had 15 points and Joe Toussaint added 13.

Iowa's Luka Garza was held to nine points, his lowest scoring total of the season.

The Hawkeyes led 37-21 with 3:05 left in the first half before the Aztecs closed the half on an 11-4 run.

Malachi Flynn led San Diego State with 28 points, all in the second half.