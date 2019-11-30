Hawkeye
Iowa Lets Lead Slip Away Against San Diego State

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa built a 16-point first-half lead, but let it get away in an 83-73 loss to San Diego State in the championship game of the Las Vegas Invitational.

The Aztecs (8-0) outscored the Hawkeyes (5-2) 51-32 in the second half.

CJ Fredrick led Iowa with 16 points. Connor McCaffery had 15 points and Joe Toussaint added 13.

Iowa's Luka Garza was held to nine points, his lowest scoring total of the season.

The Hawkeyes led 37-21 with 3:05 left in the first half before the Aztecs closed the half on an 11-4 run.

Malachi Flynn led San Diego State with 28 points, all in the second half.

The Friday Quotebook: Hawkeyes Extend Winning Streak In Series

John Bohnenkamp
Heroes Trophy Stays With Iowa After 27-24 Win Over Nebraska

Epenesa Swarms Huskers In 14-Tackle Day

John Bohnenkamp
Iowa defensive end was everywhere in 27-24 win.

Duncan's Kick Entertains Winning Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp
Field goal with one second left gives Iowa a 27-24 victory over Nebraska.

Video: Stanley On Decision

John Bohnenkamp
Iowa quarterback completed two big passes on final drive.

Video: Ferentz On The Final Drive

John Bohnenkamp
Iowa coach didn't settle for going to overtime.

Video: Duncan On Game-Winning Kick

John Bohnenkamp
Iowa kicker's 48-yard field goal lifted Hawkeyes to win over Huskers.

Video: Epenesa On His Day

John Bohnenkamp
Iowa defensive end had 14 tackles.

Video: Stanley On Injury, and Iowa's Offense

John Bohnenkamp
Iowa quarterback hurt his ankle in the second half.

The Live Thread: Iowa vs. Nebraska

John Bohnenkamp
Hawkeyes face Huskers to close the regular season.

The Takeaways From Iowa's Win Over Texas Tech

John Bohnenkamp
Hawkeyes have strong, gritty performance against No. 12 Red Raiders.