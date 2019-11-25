Hawkeye
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Torn ACL Ends Nunge's Season

Iowa's Jack Nunge (2) will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

A torn ACL in his right knee has ended the season for Iowa forward Jack Nunge.

Nunge, a 6-foot-11 third-year sophomore, was injured driving to the basket late in the first half of Sunday's 85-59 win over Cal Poly at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Nunge played as a true freshman with the Hawkeyes in the 2017-18 season, but sat out last season as a redshirt. He started the first five games this season, averaging six points and 4.6 rebounds.

“All of us feel for Jack,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. “This is an unfortunate setback for a young man who spent countless hours in the gym and weight room last year preparing for this season. Jack has the full support of his teammates and coaches during his recovery.”

The Hawkeyes' rotation is getting thinner. Freshman forward Patrick McCaffery, Fran's son, has missed the last three games as he deals with health issues related to his treatment for thyroid cancer in 2014. Senior guard Jordan Bohannon, who had offseason hip surgery, missed Sunday's game with "hip soreness," and is still deciding whether to take a medical redshirt season this year.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brands' Victory Punctuates Iowa's Domination Of Cyclones

John Bohnenkamp
1

Win at 184 pounds is part of 29-6 dual-meet triumph.

The Monday Lineup: Evans Finds Spot On Depth Chart

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa redshirt freshman is backup at defensive end.

Duncan Named Big Ten Player Of The Week

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa kicker receives special teams honor.

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Cal Poly

John Bohnenkamp
2

Hawkeyes play at home for the last time until Dec. 9.

The Day After: Hawkeyes' Running Game Struggles

John Bohnenkamp
2

Iowa's backs can't find room to run.

Saturday Quotebook: Ferentzs Are There For Young

John Bohnenkamp
1

Coach and his wife greet defensive back on Senior Day.

Iowa's Defense Plays Silencer Role Again

John Bohnenkamp
1

This time, it's Illinois that's shut down in Hawkeyes' 19-10 win.

Video: Nelson Brands On His Victory

John Bohnenkamp
1

Iowa 184-pounder defeated Iowa State's Sam Colbray.

Video: Tom Brands On Sunday's Win

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa defeated Iowa State, 29-6.

Stanley Doesn't Crack Until It's Over

John Bohnenkamp
1

Iowa QB shows the emotions after Saturday's win.