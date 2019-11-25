Torn ACL Ends Nunge's Season

A torn ACL in his right knee has ended the season for Iowa forward Jack Nunge.

Nunge, a 6-foot-11 third-year sophomore, was injured driving to the basket late in the first half of Sunday's 85-59 win over Cal Poly at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Nunge played as a true freshman with the Hawkeyes in the 2017-18 season, but sat out last season as a redshirt. He started the first five games this season, averaging six points and 4.6 rebounds.

“All of us feel for Jack,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. “This is an unfortunate setback for a young man who spent countless hours in the gym and weight room last year preparing for this season. Jack has the full support of his teammates and coaches during his recovery.”

The Hawkeyes' rotation is getting thinner. Freshman forward Patrick McCaffery, Fran's son, has missed the last three games as he deals with health issues related to his treatment for thyroid cancer in 2014. Senior guard Jordan Bohannon, who had offseason hip surgery, missed Sunday's game with "hip soreness," and is still deciding whether to take a medical redshirt season this year.