Toussaint Wins Big Ten Freshman Award

Iowa's Joe Toussaint (1) was named the Big Ten's freshman of the week on Monday. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Joe Toussaint's first start of his Iowa basketball career didn't go well.

But coach Fran McCaffery has been impressed with his approach since then.

Toussaint was named the Big Ten's freshman of the week on Monday after scoring a career-high 18 points in Saturday's 89-86 loss to Penn State.

Toussaint also led the Hawkeyes with four assists. He had 16 points in the second half in his third start.

Toussaint went scoreless and had three turnovers and three fouls in Iowa's 77-70 win over Cincinnati at the United Center in Chicago on Dec. 21, his first start of the season. He followed that with six points, seven assists and five steals in 22 minutes against Kennesaw State eight days later.

"Any time you move into the starting lineup, you want to perform well," McCaffery said on Monday's teleconference. "He had a rough first game, which was not an easy environment, at all. But I was impressed with his professionalism how he handled that. He came back and took care of business in the next game, in a situation we all felt he could be successful. And then went to an incredibly hostile environment and played incredibly well against a ranked opponent.

"You're kind of seeing the professional approach that's necessary, in particular, if you want to start in that position."

Toussaint ranks third on the team in assists (2.6) and seventh in scoring (7.0). He is tied for sixth in the Big Ten in steals per game (1.4).

