Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Maryland

Breaking down Thursday's game between Iowa and Maryland.

Game facts

Time and place — 7 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 11-3 (2-1 Big Ten), Maryland 11-3 (2-1)

Rankings — Maryland is No. 16 in the USA Today coaches poll and No. 17 in the Associated Press poll.

RPI — Iowa is No. 14, Maryland is No. 25

Series — Maryland leads 6-3

The lineups

Iowa — Monika Czinano (C, 6-9, Soph., 15.6 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 17 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 14.6 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.2 ppg.), Amanda Ollinger (G, 6-1, Sr., 7.2 ppg.)

Maryland — Shakira Austin (F, 6-5, Soph., 12 ppg.), Kaila Charles (F, 6-1, Sr., 13.9 ppg.), Taylor Mikesell (G, 5-11, Soph., 10.9 ppg.), Ashley Owusu (G, 6-0, Fr., 11.4 ppg.), Blair Watson (G, 6-0, Sr., 9.7 ppg.)

What to watch

It's crowded at the top of the Big Ten standings, and the Hawkeyes have a chance to get ahead this weekend.

It starts with the Terrapins. Maryland and Iowa are among seven teams at 2-1, one game behind Indiana, which comes to Carver-Hawkeye on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes swept Maryland last season, including a 90-76 win in the Big Ten Tournament championship, but the Terrapins edged Iowa by one game in the final regular-season standings.

This Maryland team is as strong as the past, with five players who average in double figures in scoring.

Iowa has won 28 consecutive home games. Extended that streak this weekend could go a long way in setting a tone for the rest of the season.