Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Northwestern

Breaking down Sunday's women's basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern.

Game facts

Time and place — 1 p.m., Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

TV — BTN

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 10-3 (1-1 Big Ten), Northwestern (12-1, 1-0)

Rankings — Neither team is ranked.

RPI — Iowa is 16th, Northwestern is 18th.

Series — Iowa leads, 56-14. The Hawkeyes have won 10 of their last 11 games.

The lineups

Iowa — Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 15.2 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 17.2 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 15 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.4 ppg.), Amanda Ollinger (G, 6-1, Sr., 6.9 ppg.)

Northwestern — Abi Scheid (F, 6-2, Sr., 10.9 ppg.), Abbie Wolf (C, 6-4, Sr., 11.9 ppg.), Veronica Burton (G, 5-9, Soph., 9 ppg.), Lindsey Pulliam (G, 5-10, Jr., 19.1 ppg.), Sydney Wood (G, 5-11, Soph., 4.4 ppg.)

Game notes

• Iowa leads the nation in assist/field goal percentage (.741), with 277 assists on 374 field goals.

• Northwestern has the best scoring defense in the Big Ten and ranks No. 6 nationally, allowing just 51.2 points per game.

• Burton averages 3.6 steals, eighth best in the nation.

What to watch

The Hawkeyes had a dominating day in Tuesday's 108-72 win over Illinois, but the Wildcats will provide a greater defensive challenge.

Northwestern has won seven consecutive games, including Tuesday's 81-58 over No. 12 Maryland.

Iowa comes in averaging 81 points per game, and know how to move the ball — the Hawkeyes have 277 assists, second-best nationally.