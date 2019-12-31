Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Illinois

Breaking down Tuesday's women's basketball game between Iowa and Illinois.

Game facts

Time and place — 2 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN-Plus (online)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 9-3 (0-1 Big Ten), Illinois 9-3 (0-1)

Rankings — Neither team is ranked.

RPI — Iowa 17th, Illinois 137th.

Series — Iowa leads, 56-19.

The lineups

Iowa — Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 15.1 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 15.5 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 15.9 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.6 ppg.), Amanda Ollinger (G, 6-1, Sr., 6.6 ppg.)

Illinois — Kennedi Myles (F, 6-2, Fr., 10.3 ppg.), Ali Andrews (F, 6-2, Sr., 9.7 ppg.), J-Naya Ephraim (G, 5-9, Soph., 3.3 ppg.), Brandi Beasley (G, 5-7, Sr., 6.1 ppg.), Petra Holesinska (G, 5-9, Jr., 15.1 ppg.)

What to watch

Saturday's 78-69 loss at Nebraska wasn't the way the Hawkeyes wanted to start the Big Ten season, and they certainly don't want to be in an 0-2 hole before the calendar shifts to 2020.

The Illini have a bit of a size advantage. Myles, who averages 10.2 rebounds, had a 20-rebound game earlier this season. Andrews is a matchup problem because she can step out and shoot 3-pointers.