Bohannon, Nunge Have Hardship Waivers Approved

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (pictured) and forward Jack Nunge have had their medical hardship waivers approved by the Big Ten. (Jeffery Becker/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon and redshirt sophomore forward Jack Nunge have had their medical hardship waivers approved by the Big Ten.

The hardship waiver for freshman forward Patrick McCaffery is still under review.

Bohannon played in 10 games last season before undergoing a season-ending surgery on his left hip in December. Bohannon had the same surgery on his right hip last May.

Bohannon averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 assists per game last season. His final game was Iowa's 84-68 win at Iowa State on Dec. 12.

Bohannon is Iowa's all-time leader with 284 three-pointers. He enters his final season with 1,310 points, 504, assists, 250 rebounds, and 82 steals.

Nunge suffered a season-ending injury on Nov. 24 in a game against Cal Poly, when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Nunge started five games, averaging 6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

McCaffery played in just two games before sitting out the rest of the season because of health issues related to his treatment for thyroid cancer in 2014.

If center Luka Garza returns — he is testing the NBA Draft process but is retaining his eligibility — the Hawkeyes will return all five starters from last season's team that went 20-11 overall, 11-9 in the Big Ten. That lineup of Garza, Bohannon, guard Joe Wieskamp, guard CJ Fredrick and guard Connor McCaffery has accumulated 368 games in their career. Their combined total of 311 starts is best in the Big Ten, and their 10,162 minutes rank second in the conference among the league's probable returning starting lineups.

