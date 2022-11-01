Bohnenkamp: 5 Takeaways Iowa-Truman St.

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Five takeaways from Iowa’s 118-72 men’s basketball exhibition win over Truman State on Monday night.

A MURRAY RUN

It seemed like last season that most games included a “Murray run,” in which either Keegan or Kris Murray would roll off a stretch of consecutive points.

Keegan is gone now, off to the NBA, but Kris had his first long scoring stretch of the season in the first half.

Murray, who finished with a game-high 24 points, scored 10 consecutive points in a 110-second stretch in the first half as the Hawkeyes pulled away for a 44-31 lead.

Murray was 9-of-14 from the field for the game, making two 3-pointers.

Asked if he likes where his shot is at, Murray said, “I do, yeah. My misses were good misses, especially in the second half. I’m confident in my shot. I think it’s come a long way since last year, and I have a lot of confidence in it.”

AND THEN THERE’S THE DUNK

The shot Murray said that brought the most reaction was a second-half dunk over Truman State’s Nduka Ogwa.

Murray had a steal of an Ogwa pass near midcourt and started to head to the basket. Ogwa raced to get in front of him, but Murray roared over him and threw down a dunk. Murray stared at Ogwa, who fell to the floor, then guard Tony Perkins got a technical foul for tapping the top of his head to mock Ogwa.

“I heard TP say, ‘Dunk his…’ behind me,” Murray said. “And then I saw a guy in purple in my vision. When I got to the free-throw line, I was like, ‘You can’t do that.’ I jumped higher because I saw he was trying to block me.”

“I didn’t think I was going to get a tech tonight,” Perkins said, laughing. “The way Kris dunked it … I deserved one, I guess.”

Murray joked that he wouldn’t take the blame for the technical foul.

“Nah, it wasn’t Kris’ fault,” Perkins said. “I didn’t see Kris do too much. If I had dunked it, I probably would have done a little extra.”

HIS OWN DUNK

Perkins had his own dunk to end the first half, when he curled through a wide opening in the lane and jammed with seven seconds left.

“The play was a different play, but Connor (McCaffery) was like, ‘Nah, let’s run it for TP,’” Perkins said. “I’m like, ‘Well.’ My teammates were like, ‘You better dunk it.’ And I was like, ‘All right, I’ll dunk it.’

“When I turned the corner, I was looking and my eyes got big.”

THE FRESHMEN

Iowa’s two freshmen, Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix, had solid nights. Bowen had just two points, but had eight assists and no turnovers. Dix scored eight points on 3-of-5 shooting.

“I don’t think they played like freshmen,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “Josh made one mistake early where he was chasing the back-picker, and they got a bucket. He learned from it. His defense coming down the stretch in the second half was spectacular. He moves without the ball, and he plays like a veteran. Dasonte had eight assists, no turns, that’s great to see.”

REBRACA’S OFFENSE

McCaffery said in the offseason that Filip Rebraca would be more confident offensively, and it showed with a 14-point game. Rebraca had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and added six rebounds and two assists.

“He’s been like that since June,” McCaffery said. “It’s been great to see. That’s what he did at North Dakota, and that’s what we want him to do. Not only did he score the ball, he rebounded it. He defends.”