Brock Harding Commits to Iowa Basketball

Moline (IL) Point Guard Makes the Call for Hawkeyes
Brock Harding didn't wait long after receiving an Iowa Basketball scholarship offer on Monday to make up his mind. Thursday night, he announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes. 

Harding (6-0, 165) spoke with HN earlier this weekend when he received the Iowa opportunity. The Class of 2023 point guard from Moline (IL) High and Mid-Pro Academy spoke highly of the Hawkeye system.  

"I think that the freedom that coach (Fran) McCaffery gives his players is something that I would fit really well in," he said then. "He likes guards that can play the game, shoot the ball and run in transition, and I think I check all those boxes." 

Harding became the second Hawkeye commitment of Thursday. Class of 2024 forward Cooper Koch announced his pledge earlier in the day. 

As a junior, Harding knocked down 37 treys in conference play and shot 56.0 percent on two-pointers. He connected on 82.0 percent of his free throws and registered 93 steals. He earned first-team all-state honors in Class 4A from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Harding will be joining Owen Freeman at Iowa. The duo teams up with Moline and Mid-Pro Academy. 

Loyola, St. Louis, Illinois State, Drake, Appalachian State, Bradley, Southern Illinois, Illinois-Chicago, Colorado State, Southeast Missouri State, Eastern Illinois, Purdue-Fort Wayne, Radford, Cal Poly and Western Illinois have reportedly offered Harding scholarships. He's been hearing from Butler and Oregon State, among other high majors.

247Sports ranks Harding as a three-star prospect, the No. 33 point guard nationally in '23 and the seventh best player overall in Illinois for the cycle. 

Iowa Hawkeyes
