Skip to main content
Caitlin Clark Named B1G Player of Week

Caitlin Clark Named B1G Player of Week

Iowa Sophomore Captures Award for 3rd Week in a Row

Caitlin Clark (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Iowa Sophomore Captures Award for 3rd Week in a Row

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Co-Player of the week, the conference announced Monday. Clark shares the honor with Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon.

Clark has tallied 27-career Big Ten weekly honors – 13 freshman, nine player and five honor roll. This is her third-consecutive Big Ten Player of the Week honor and fourth this season.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native averaged 27.5 points, 9.5 assists, nine rebounds and shot 92.9 percent from the free-throw line in the Hawkeyes' wins over Purdue and Nebraska. She was 26-for-28 from the free-throw line and drew 22 fouls.

Against Nebraska, Clark registered her third season double-double and fourth career double-double, recording 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. She added four steals and two blocks and shot a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line, while drawing 10 fouls of her 22 fouls for the week.

Read More

Clark and the Hawkeyes head to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday to take on the Minnesota Gophers inside Williams Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on B1G Network.

Caitlin Clark
Basketball

Caitlin Clark Named B1G Player of Week

36 seconds ago
Connor Colby
Football

Connor Colby, Lukas Van Ness Freshman All-Americans

27 minutes ago
Kris Murray
Basketball

Kris Murray Representing Namesake Well

55 minutes ago
Tony Cassioppi
Wrestling

Iowa Wrestling Rolls at Illinois

3 hours ago
Lisa Bluder
Basketball

Iowa Women's Comeback Sinks Huskers

3 hours ago
Filip Rebraca
Basketball

5 Observations from Iowa's Win at Minnesota

20 hours ago
Iowa Basketball
Basketball

Hawkeyes Set for Sunday Matinee at Minnesota

Jan 15, 2022
Abe Assad
Wrestling

Hawkeye Wrestlers Roll at Northwestern

Jan 15, 2022