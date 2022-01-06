Skip to main content
Caitlin Clark Named Wooden Midseason Top 25

Caitlin Clark Named Wooden Midseason Top 25

Hawkeye Sophomore Ranked Among Best Players in Land

Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Hawkeye Sophomore Ranked Among Best Players in Land

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Wednesday on ESPNU.

The list is comprised of 25 student-athletes who are front-runners for the John R. Wooden Award All-America Team and Most Outstanding Player Award. The list includes four additional Big Ten athletes, including Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes, and Maryland’s Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese.

Clark, a Des Moines, Iowa, native registered a career-high 44 points in the Hawkeyes’ win over Evansville on Sunday. With 5:04 left in the first quarter, Clark broke the 1,000-career point barrier, becoming the fastest Big Ten women’s basketball athlete and the eighth NCAA athlete to meet the mile marker in 40 games or less. Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell previously held the record with 1,000 in 41 games during the 2016-17 season. Clark is only the second NCAA athlete in the last 25 years to tally 1,000 points in 40 games or less — Delaware’s Elena Delle Donne did it in 38 games (2011-12).

Clark was named to the John R. Wooden Award Watch List last season. Former Hawkeye Megan Gustafson was named to the list in 2019. Gustafson went on to be named a John R. Wooden Award All-American and was one of three finalists for the Most Outstanding Player Award.

Read More

Clark and the Hawkeyes return to action Thursday, Jan. 6 in a home matchup against Northwestern inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tip is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on B1G Network.

Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall
Basketball

Caitlin Clark Named Wooden Midseason Top 25

41 seconds ago
Keegan Murray
Basketball

Keegan Murray Mid-Season Wooden Top 25

9 minutes ago
Tom Brands
Wrestling

HN TV: Iowa Wrestling 1-5-22

16 hours ago
Keegan Murray
Basketball

Preview: Wisconsin Up Next for Iowa

17 hours ago
Connor McCaffery
Basketball

HN TV: Iowa Men's Basketball 1-5-22

21 hours ago
Kate Martin
Basketball

HN TV: Iowa Women's Basketball 1-5-22

22 hours ago
Iowa cornerback Riley Moss returns an interception for a touchdown against Indiana during a game on Sept. 4, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium.
Basketball

Riley Moss Returning for 2022 Season

22 hours ago
Gavin Williams
Football

Howe: What I'm Looking Forward to Seeing from Iowa Football in 2022

Jan 4, 2022