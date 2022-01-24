Skip to main content
Caitlin Clark Nets 4th B1G Player of Week Honor in Row

Iowa Sophomore Tops in Conference Again

Caitlin Clark (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Clark has tallied 28-career Big Ten weekly honors – 13 freshman, 10 player and five honor roll. This is her fourth-consecutive Big Ten Player of the Week honor and fifth this season.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native nearly averaged a triple double in two wins over Minnesota and Illinois last week with 26.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and nine assists per game. She shot 22-for-38 (.579) from the field and 6-for-11 (.545) from 3-point range.

In Iowa's win over Minnesota, Clark registered her second-consecutive, fourth season and fifth career triple-double with 35 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Clark is the only Big Ten women’s basketball player to record a triple double in back-to-back games and four triple-doubles in a single season and the first NCAA Division I player (male or female) to record back-to-back 30-plus point triple doubles since 2000.

Clark and the Hawkeyes head to University Park, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions inside Bryce Jordan Center. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. (CT) on B1G Network.

