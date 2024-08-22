Iowa's Carter Kingsbury Awarded Scholarship
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Redshirt junior Carter Kingsbury has been awarded a scholarship with the University of Iowa men’s basketball program for the 2024-25 season, head coach Fran McCaffery announced Tuesday.
“Carter has earned this scholarship,” said McCaffery. “He has been a valuable member of our program the past three seasons both on and off the court. He has done an exceptional job on our scout team and has performed well when called upon.”
The Ponca, Nebraska, native has appeared in 13 games during his Hawkeye career, where he has scored 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting with three 3-pointers. Off the court, the guard is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
“It means a lot to my family and me to earn a scholarship at the University of Iowa,” said Kingsbury. “I am grateful to coach McCaffery and the entire coaching staff for giving me this opportunity. I am excited to get back to work for the upcoming season.”