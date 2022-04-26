Skip to main content
Courtney Eldridge Elevated to Assistant Coach

Courtney Eldridge Elevated to Assistant Coach

Iowa Basketball Promotes from within in Replacing Billy Taylor

Courtney Eldridge

Iowa Basketball Promotes from within in Replacing Billy Taylor

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Monday that he has elevated Courtney Eldridge to assistant coach, replacing the position previously occupied by Billy Taylor. 

Eldridge has been on the Hawkeyes’ staff the past six seasons, serving as the program’s video coordinator from 2017-19 and director of recruiting and player development the last three years. 

“I have had a relationship with Courtney for a long time,” said McCaffery. “He played for me at UNCG, has been on my staff, and has a great relationship with our players. He is a tireless worker, who has tremendous character and experience that will benefit our program.”

“I am thankful to Coach McCaffery and Gary Barta for this opportunity,” Eldridge said. “I have been in Iowa City the past six years, and I know how special this community and program is. I am excited to mentor the student-athletes in our program.” 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Riley Moss
Football

Iowa Football Benefitting from Good Leadership

By Rick Brown2 hours ago
Sam LaPorta
Football

Veteran Sam LaPorta Happy to Be Back in Black and Gold

By Rick Brown14 hours ago
Keegan Murray
Basketball

Synergy in Keegan Murray, Connor McCaffery Sharing Street Award

By Rick Brown23 hours ago
Tory Taylor
Football

HN TV: Iowa Specialists Spring Practice

By Rob HoweApr 24, 2022
Joey Labas
Football

HN TV: Joey Labas Open Spring Practice

By Rob HoweApr 24, 2022
Alex Padilla
Football

HN TV: Alex Padilla Open Spring Practice

By Rob HoweApr 24, 2022
Spencer Petras
Football

HN TV: Spencer Petras Open Spring Practice

By Rob HoweApr 24, 2022
John Nestor
Football

Photo Gallery: Recruiting Visitors at Iowa Football Spring Practice

By Rob HoweApr 24, 2022