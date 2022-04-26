Courtney Eldridge Elevated to Assistant Coach

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Monday that he has elevated Courtney Eldridge to assistant coach, replacing the position previously occupied by Billy Taylor.

Eldridge has been on the Hawkeyes’ staff the past six seasons, serving as the program’s video coordinator from 2017-19 and director of recruiting and player development the last three years.

“I have had a relationship with Courtney for a long time,” said McCaffery. “He played for me at UNCG, has been on my staff, and has a great relationship with our players. He is a tireless worker, who has tremendous character and experience that will benefit our program.”

“I am thankful to Coach McCaffery and Gary Barta for this opportunity,” Eldridge said. “I have been in Iowa City the past six years, and I know how special this community and program is. I am excited to mentor the student-athletes in our program.”