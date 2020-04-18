Doyle Picked By Indiana In Second Round Of WNBA Draft

Kathleen Doyle was projected to go late in the second round, or in the third round, of Friday's WNBA Draft.

She did better than that.

Doyle went to the Indiana Fever with the second pick of the second round, the 14th selection overall.

Doyle, who was the Big Ten's player of year this season, became the 12th Hawkeye to be selected in the WNBA draft.

Doyle averaged a career-high 18.1 points this season, finishing her career with 1,537 points, 13th most in program history. She had 706 career assists, which ranks second all-time at Iowa.

“These past four years have been so special,” Doyle said in an interview last week. “Playing college basketball has always been my dream, and I couldn’t have wanted anything more from this experience. I have met my lifelong best friends. I got to play for one of the best coaching staffs in the country, who really care about you as people and as players and who help you grow in every part of your life. I’m forever grateful for the experience.

“I wanted to compete for championships. I wanted to attend a great university that was competitive athletically. I got the best of both worlds. People at Iowa are amazing, and that’s what makes this experience special — people who care about you and support you. There have been so many amazing people who have helped me along the way that I will always be grateful for.”

Doyle was a third-team All-American selection by the Associated Press and the United States Basketball Writers Association this season. She started 114 of the 123 games she played in her career at Iowa, and was part of a senior class that won 96 games in four seasons, the most for a senior class in coach Lisa Bluder's 20 seasons.