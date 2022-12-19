Skip to main content
Filip Rebraca B1G Player of Week

Iowa’s Filip Rebraca (0) celebrates a three-point basket against Iowa State on Dec. 8, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Hawkeye Senior Takes Home Conference Honor

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa senior Filip Rebraca has been named Big Ten Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. The announcement was made on Monday by the Big Ten Conference.

Rebraca (6-foot-9, 230 pounds)

The native of Sombor, Serbia, has been playing at an elite level this season. Over the last three games, Rebraca is averaging team bests in points (20.7), rebounds (9.3), assists (4.7), and blocks (1.7). He is shooting a staggering 80.6 percent (25-of-31) from the field during that span.

Rebraca is the second Hawkeye to earn Big Ten weekly honors this season; Kris Murray was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Dec. 6.

Iowa (8-3) will close out nonconference play on Wednesday against Eastern Illinois (3-9). Tipoff is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tickets are available for purchase at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.

