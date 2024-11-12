Former Iowa Star Posting Surprisingly Brutal Numbers
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Keegan Murray has not exactly gotten off to an auspicious start in his critical third NBA season with the Sacramento Kings.
Through the first 11 games of the 2024-25 campaign, Murray is averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting just 42.7 percent from the floor and 27.9 percent from three-point range.
Yes, he is averaging an impressive 8.5 rebounds a night, but his lackluster scoring and brutal shooting percentage are a major concern moving forward.
Murray was selected by the Kings with the fourth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft and was highly valued for his versatility on both ends of the floor.
In his rookie campaign, he displayed his potential, registering 12.2 points per game on 45.3/41.1/76.5 shooting splits. Then, last year, Murray recorded 15.2 points a night, but his efficiency slipped, as the 23-year-old connected on only 35.8 percent of his long-distance tries.
When Sacramento signed DeMar DeRozan in free agency over the summer, many felt that we would see an uptick in Murray's efficiency due to the superior looks he would likely garner with a high-octane scorer like DeRozan in the fold.
However, the opposite has occurred, and while Murray has been excelling in other areas, his lack of production offensively is becoming a major issue.
The Kings are a very modest 6-5 on the season, and while that is a respectable record, they would almost certainly have a better mark if Murray were shooting the ball better.
We'll see if Murray can rectify his issues as the campaign progresses.