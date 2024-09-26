Former Iowa Star Caitlin Clark Reveals Offseason Plans
Former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever were officially eliminated from the WNBA Playoffs on Wednesday evening. It was a sad ending to what has been an amazing season from Clark and the Fever.
Now, Clark will enter her first offseason as a WNBA player.
Of course, she will be working on her game and continuing to push to be better. However, she also spoke out and revealed some other plans that she has for her down time.
During the post-game press conference, Clark stated that she plans to play a lot of golf.
“I’m gonna play some golf. That’s what I’m gonna do until it becomes too cold in Indiana. I’ll become a professional golfer.”
No one will be surprised that Clark plans to do something sports related in her free time.
Looking back at her impressive rookie season, Clark put up big-time numbers. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. In addition to those averages, she shot 41.7 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from the three-point line.
Clark capped off her rookie season by winning the Rookie of the Year award. She also received some votes for MVP.
Those two things show just how dominant she was in her rookie year. Despite many outside voices trying to chime in and bring her down, Clark focused on basketball. She found success doing so.
While the 2024 WNBA season may be over for Clark, she has a lot to look forward to. She's just getting started with the Fever and will be back for more next season.
Fans should expect to see an even better version of Clark next season. She may play some golf during the offseason, but her work ethic is unmatched when it comes to basketball. Clark will be spending a lot of time in the gym working on her game and honing her craft.