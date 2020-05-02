HawkeyeMaven
Will NBA Combine And Lottery Delays Affect Garza's Decision?

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa center Luka Garza entered his name in the NBA Draft process to seek feedback and look to see if there was a good opportunity for him in the league.

That process is going to take a little longer, but how much time Garza takes to make his decision remains to be seen.

The NBA announced on Friday that the league's scouting combine and the lottery to determine the top picks would be postponed indefinitely. 

The draft is scheduled for June 25, and for now that date remains.

NCAA rules say players who wanted to keep their college eligibility must withdraw their name from the process by June 3, but that date could change with no combine.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said on Thursday he had no idea on what Garza would decide.

"I don’t have a sense on which way he’s leaning, and I typically wouldn’t have that," he said. "It’s not something I meddle in. I typically support my guys when they decide to explore this opportunity given to them. I’ve had conversations multiple times with him and his dad. He and his dad spoke to the NBA office to get feedback directly. I think that’s a positive thing, because what you want is accurate information when you’re making a decision of this magnitude. So right now, he’s back in Iowa City.

"I guess we’ll find out in the next couple of weeks what he ultimately decides."

Garza, a junior, was the Big Ten's player of the year this season and won national player of the year awards from six national outlets. He averaged 26.2 points in Big Ten play.

