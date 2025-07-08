Indiana Fever Get Massive Caitlin Clark Update on Tuesday
Indiana Fever guard and Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark is expected to make her return to the court on Wednesday against the Golden State Valkyries.
Clark has appeared in nine of the Fever's 18 games this season, averaging 18.2 points, five rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. She is shooting 39 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from three.
The 23-year-old guard has dealt with injuries and a shooting slump this season, but has still been impactful for the Fever. Indiana is 9-9 this season, and Clark's return will be a major boost for them.
During her time at Iowa, Clark played at an extremely high level. Across her four seasons, she averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. She shot 46.2 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from behind the arc.
Clark has continued her success from her time with the Hawkeyes to the WNBA. In her rookie campaign, she won the Rookie of the Year award, was an All-Star, and finished fourth in MVP voting.
As Clark returns to the court, she will look to be more efficient the rest of the season to help the Fever go on a deep run.
