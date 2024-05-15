Iowa Basketball Lands Seydou Traore
Manhattan Transfer Hooks Up with Hawkeyes
Iowa Basketball added to its roster on Wednesday afternoon when Manhattan transfer Seydou Traore announced he was a Hawkeye. The New York City native visited campus earlier this week.
Traore (6-7, 215) averaged 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.3 assists for the Jaspers last season. He started 27 of the 28 games in which he appeared as a true freshman.
The Hawkeyes have 11 of 13 scholarships allowed by the NCAA spoken for next year with Traore joining the fold. Another one could come open should senior-to-be Payton Sandfort stay in the NBA Draft.
Iowa could use Traore's rebounding and defense. He's an athletic, front-court performer as you can see HERE and HERE.
