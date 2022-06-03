Skip to main content
Report: Iowa Basketball Taking on Duke

Report: Iowa Basketball Taking on Duke

Hawkeyes, Blue Devils Meeting in Jimmy V Class at Madison Square Garden

Iowa players hold up the trophy as confetti rains down after Hawkeyes defeated Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament Championship game on March 13, 2022 at Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Hawkeyes, Blue Devils Meeting in Jimmy V Class at Madison Square Garden

Iowa will meet up with 2022 Final Four participant Duke this coming season, according to a report by Jon Rothstein. The matchup will be part of the Jimmy V Classic scheduled for Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

Rothstein wrote that Texas also will participate in the classic against a to-be-determined opponent. Tennessee, Texas Tech, Villanova and Syracuse participated in the event last season. 

The Jimmy V Classic tipped off in 1995. It will be Iowa's first appearance in it. The Hawkeyes have played in the preseason NIT at Madison Square Garden. 

Iowa and Duke have met seven times in their history with the Blue Devils winning all of the matchups. The last meeting occurred in November of 2011 at the United Center in Chicago. Duke won, 80-62. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jon Scheyer will be in his first season coaching the Blue Devils. He is taking over for legendary bench boss Mike Krzyzewski, who retired following the '21-22 campaign after 42 seasons leading the program. 

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Charlie Jones
Football

Report: Charlie Jones Headed to Purdue

By Rob Howe5 hours ago
Kaleb Johnson
Football

Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Kaleb Johnson

By Rob Howe9 hours ago
Kris Murray
Basketball

Kris Murray Grows During NBA Draft Process

By John BohnenkampJun 2, 2022
Adam Mazur
Spring Sports

Adam Mazur Earns All-American Honors

By Iowa Sports InformationJun 2, 2022
Kris Murray
Basketball

HN TV: Kris Murray Discusses Decision

By Rob HoweJun 2, 2022
Dallas Clark
Football

Iowa Announces '22 Hall of Fame Class

By Iowa Sports InformationJun 1, 2022
Kris Murray
Basketball

Kris Murray Returning to Iowa Basketball

By Iowa Sports InformationJun 1, 2022
Dasonte Bowen
Basketball

Iowa Basketball Freshman Preview: Dasonte Bowen

By Rob HoweMay 31, 2022