Report: Iowa Basketball Taking on Duke

Iowa will meet up with 2022 Final Four participant Duke this coming season, according to a report by Jon Rothstein. The matchup will be part of the Jimmy V Classic scheduled for Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rothstein wrote that Texas also will participate in the classic against a to-be-determined opponent. Tennessee, Texas Tech, Villanova and Syracuse participated in the event last season.

The Jimmy V Classic tipped off in 1995. It will be Iowa's first appearance in it. The Hawkeyes have played in the preseason NIT at Madison Square Garden.

Iowa and Duke have met seven times in their history with the Blue Devils winning all of the matchups. The last meeting occurred in November of 2011 at the United Center in Chicago. Duke won, 80-62.

Jon Scheyer will be in his first season coaching the Blue Devils. He is taking over for legendary bench boss Mike Krzyzewski, who retired following the '21-22 campaign after 42 seasons leading the program.