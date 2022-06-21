HN TV: Iowa Basketball Interviews 6-21-22

HN TV: Iowa Basketball Interviews 6-21-22Filip Rebraca, Patrick McCaffery, Tony Perkins, Ahron Ulis, Riley Mulvey Meet with MediaAuthor:Rob HowePublish date:Jun 21, 2022Iowa's Patrick McCaffery lines up a shot during the team's practice on June 21, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)Filip Rebraca, Patrick McCaffery, Tony Perkins, Ahron Ulis, Riley Mulvey Meet with MediaScroll to ContinueRead MorePhoto Gallery: Iowa Men's Basketball Workout7 minutes agoCannon Leonard Commits to Iowa Football41 minutes agoIowa Basketball Offers Brock HardingJun 20, 2022In This Article (1)Iowa Hawkeyes