Iowa Hawkeyes' Ben McCollum Make Another Move, This Time in the Family
The Iowa Hawkeyes have added another player to their roster, as Peyton McCollum, the oldest son of head coach Ben McCollum, will be joining the team for the 2025-26 season.
McCollum was a leader for the Waukee Northwest team that made it all the way to the Iowa State high school Championship game. He averaged 13.1 points per game along with 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
McCollum was named Class 4A First Team All-State in his senior season at Waukee Northwest.
He joins Trevin Jirak and Tate Sage as recruits from the 2025 high school class for Iowa. The Hawkeyes added a ton of talent in the transfer portal, headlined by Bennett Stirtz.
Stirtz was the star player for Drake under McCollum in the 2024-25 season. He averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three.
Stirtz was named 2024-25 MVC Player of the Year and MVC Tourney MVP for his elite play at Drake.
McCollum will now join Stirtz and play for his father in Iowa City, as they both embark on their first season with the Hawkeyes.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend, Former Heisman Candidate Lands New Coaching Job
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Slammed With Devastating Transfer Portal News
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Ben McCollum Steals Another Player from Former Team
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Receive Shocking Recruiting Ranking
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Men's Basketball Makes New Offer to 4-Star Recruit