Iowa Hawkeyes, Ben McCollum Receive Massive Praise for New-Look Team
The Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Ben McCollum have rebuilt their roster this offseason. It started by bringing in McCollum as their head coach after he led Drake to a 31-4 record and a second round appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
For their moves this offseason, CBS Sports gave the Hawkeyes an A-.
McCollum and the Hawkeyes have been active in the transfer portal to assemble their team. They were able to bring Bennett Stirtz over from Drake, who is coming off an incredible season.
Stirtz was one of the top players in the transfer portal, averaging 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.1 steals per game during the 2024-25 season. He shot 49.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three.
Stirtz was named the MVC Player of the Year and the MVC Tourney MVP. He will be the leader of Iowa in the upcoming campaign.
The Hawkeyes added Alvaro Folgueiras and Robert Morris to their frontcourt. They also added Brendan Hausen, who will bring three-point shooting to the lineup.
McCollum and the Hawkeyes have had an eventful offseason assembling a quality roster, and they are being recognized for their efforts.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Towering Weapon Facing Make or Break Season
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Achieve Major First With Big Recruiting Win
MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Transfer Commit Announces Surprising Decision
MORE: Former Iowa Star Blasted With Scathing Take After Rough NBA Season
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Lands Massive Prediction from NFL Superstar