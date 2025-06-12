Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes, Ben McCollum Receive Massive Praise for New-Look Team

The Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Ben McCollum have received praise for the roster they have assembled.

Ben Cooper

Iowa head men's basketball coach Ben McCollum is pictured at his introductory press conference Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head men's basketball coach Ben McCollum is pictured at his introductory press conference Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Ben McCollum have rebuilt their roster this offseason. It started by bringing in McCollum as their head coach after he led Drake to a 31-4 record and a second round appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

For their moves this offseason, CBS Sports gave the Hawkeyes an A-.

McCollum and the Hawkeyes have been active in the transfer portal to assemble their team. They were able to bring Bennett Stirtz over from Drake, who is coming off an incredible season.

Stirtz was one of the top players in the transfer portal, averaging 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.1 steals per game during the 2024-25 season. He shot 49.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three.

Stirtz was named the MVC Player of the Year and the MVC Tourney MVP. He will be the leader of Iowa in the upcoming campaign.

The Hawkeyes added Alvaro Folgueiras and Robert Morris to their frontcourt. They also added Brendan Hausen, who will bring three-point shooting to the lineup.

McCollum and the Hawkeyes have had an eventful offseason assembling a quality roster, and they are being recognized for their efforts.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Towering Weapon Facing Make or Break Season

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Achieve Major First With Big Recruiting Win

MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Transfer Commit Announces Surprising Decision

MORE: Former Iowa Star Blasted With Scathing Take After Rough NBA Season

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Lands Massive Prediction from NFL Superstar

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Basketball