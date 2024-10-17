Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Did Something Not Done Since 2008
Former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark may not be playing basketball right now, but she is still accomplishing major milestones. Her first season with the Indiana Fever was exactly what the hype had suggested it would be.
Now, Clark has accomplished something not done in the WNBA since the 2008 season.
Clark became the first rookie since 2008 to be named to the All-WNBA first team. The last player to accomplish that feat was Candace Parker.
Throughout her first WNBA season, the Iowa legend dominated opponents. She ended up winning the Rookie of the Year award, to no one's surprise, and smashed mulitple WNBA records.
When everything was said and done, Clark ended up averaging 19.2 points per game to go along with 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. She shot 41.7 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from three-point range.
Clearly, she has already become one of the top superstars in the WNBA.
Not only did Clark put up big individual numbers, she elevated her team around her. Clark led the Fever to the WNBA Playoffs, where they were unfortunately swept by the Connecticut Sun.
Despite being swept in the playoffs, Indiana looks to be a serious contender moving forward. No one expected them to be a playoff team at all after the way they started the season. Clark's impact has made it clear that the Fever are going to be a team to take very seriously moving forward.
It is also expected that the presence of Clark will help Indiana get aggressive in free agency. They should be able to add a lot more talent around their franchise player.
All Hawkeyes fans are continuing to monitor Clark and the fan base roots for her like she's still playing for Iowa. She has captivated the world and has completely changed the outlook of women's basketball.
Looking ahead to the future, it will be interesting to see what the rest of Clark's career has in store for her. She truly has the talent and potential to end up being the best women's basketball player of all-time.