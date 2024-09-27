Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Gets Bold Praise from LeBron James
Former Iowa Hawkeyes' superstar Caitlin Clark just finished out her rookie season in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever. While they ended up making the playoffs, they were bounced out of the first round by the Connecticut Sun.
Despite losing in the first round, the future is extremely bright for Clark and the Fever.
Recently, NBA superstar LeBron James came out and shared some bold praise about Clark. She has received a lot of praise from NBA stars throughout her rookie WNBA season.
Speaking to Esquire, James shared quite a few thoughts about Clark and made it clear that he has a lot of respect for what she's doing.
“I have a great deal of respect for Caitlin Clark because I know exactly what it means to be drafted, be the face of a franchise, and also get the scrutiny from a lot of people that don’t believe you’re ready for the next jump, don’t believe you’re ready for the big leagues, and just don’t think that you belong. And I remember that when I came into the league at eighteen years old, how many people doubted me and hoped and prayed that I’d fail.”
Those are some big words coming from a player of the caliber of James.
Clark has completely changed the outlook for women's basketball. She has brought all-time high viewership to the WNBA and has become a global player.
As a rookie, Clark ended up playing in 40 games. She averaged 19.2 points per game to go along with 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. In addition to those averages, she shot 41.7 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from the three-point line.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Clark. She already looks the part of a WNBA superstar.
More than likely, she'll pick up where she left off next season. There is no question that she's the real deal and will lead Indiana to a lot of success in the future.