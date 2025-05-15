Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Reveals Major Passion Away from Basketball
Iowa women's basketball legend Caitlin Clark literally "cooks" on the basketball court. She can make something out of nothing with the best of them, and she proved that during her career with the Hawkeyes.
Now heading into her second season in the WNBA after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, Clark has proven to be able to "cook" on the court at the professional level as well. As a rookie for the Fever in 2024, she averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game en route to being named the WNBA's Rookie of the Year.
Expectations are sky high heading into her sophomore WNBA campaign but for now, there's time for a little fun. As such, Sports Illustrated recently released a video in which Clark and several of her teammates were asked questions about each other.
How well do Clark's teammates know her? Well, she asked them what profession she'd be in if it wasn't basketball and they had a hard time coming up with the answer.
Broadcaster? No. Doctor? No. Lawyer? No.
"The answer I was looking for was a chef," Clark said (h/t Men's Journal).
"I'm actually a very good cook," she continued before explaining that she recently made some incredible fudgy brownies.
None of Clark's teammates were able to confirm or deny her answer, and it's not like she's passing out her famous recipe courtside before games. Still, it stands to reason that Clark would excel at just about anything she tries her hand at.
From cooking on the basketball court to whipping out some fudgie brownies, the former Hawkeye can do it all.