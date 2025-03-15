Iowa Hawkeyes Lose Star To Transfer Portal
Iowa Hawkeyes' forward Owen Freeman announced on social media on Saturday morning that he has entered the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-10 appeared in 53 games, making 44 starts, in two years with the Hawkeyes. This season, Freeman played in 19 games before suffering a hand injury at the end of January that forced him to miss the remainder of the season.
Freeman played 26 minutes per night, averaging 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. As a freshman, Freeman was named the Big Ten's Rookie of the Year after averaging 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds. Freeman also blocked 1.8 shots per game during his career.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, Freeman entered the portal with a do-not-contact tag. This usually means that Freeman has already keyed in on his next school.
Freeman hits the portal one day after Iowa longtime head coach Fran McCaffrey was fired. This opened the 30-day window for all Iowa players to enter the portal, if they wanted. Freeman is the first Hawkeye to enter the portal since the news.
The 6-foot-10 forward came to Iowa as part of the 2023 recruiting class. He chose the Hawkeyes over Big Ten foes Michigan State, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as Marquette. He enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.
Iowa lost to Illinois, 106-94, in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Hawkeyes finished the season 17-16 and 7-13 in the Big Ten. Iowa allowed 79.7 points per game, which was last in the Big Ten.