Iowa Hawkeyes Showing Interest in 2027 Guard Recruit
The Iowa Hawkeyes were in attendance to watch Chase Branham at UAA Session 2. Branham is a six-foot-four guard from the 2027 class.
He is ranked 62nd in his high school class and could be a great addition for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa basketball has seen many changes over the past couple of months as they fired longtime head coach Fran McCaffery and hired Ben McCollum as the replacement.
McCollum comes to Iowa after a successful season as the head coach of Drake. He led Drake to a 31-4 record and a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
McCollum has quickly made an impact for Iowa by bringing in transfer portal additions, including Bennett Stirtz.
Stirtz was one of the top players in the transfer portal after a productive season under McCollum at Drake. He was named the 2024-25 MVC Player of the Year and the MVC Tourney MVP.
McCollum is assembling a talented team as he looks to make Iowa basketball a contender. Branham could be a pivotal addition at point guard for the Hawkeyes in the 2027 class. However, McCollum and Iowa will have plenty of competition as other schools are showing interest in Branham.
