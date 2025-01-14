Iowa Hawkeyes Star Earns Multiple Accolades For Impressive Week
After a tough loss to the Wisconsin Badgers on Jan 3, the Iowa Hawkeyes Men's Basketball Team recently went on a two-game winning streak, thanks to the efforts of senior Payton Sandfort.
The veteran forward averaged an impressive 26.5 points and six rebounds in the program's victories over the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Indiana Hoosiers, while also shooting 55.6 percent from the field during the stretch. His incredible play last week earned him the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week with Michigan’s Vladislav Goldin.
In addition to the Big Ten honors, Sandfort received high praise from College Basketball legend Dick Vitale, who awarded him as the "Dick Vitale Player of the Week".
Sandfort also displayed his ability to be a weapon at all three levels on offense, as he finished the stint with a 52.6 three-point percentage. When matched up against the Cornhuskers, Sandfort and Josh Dix combined for 61 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes 10-point victory.
He carried his outstanding play into the following contest, as he ended the huge 85-60 win over the Hoosiers with 23 points and six rebounds.
The senior from Waukee, IA leads the team in points per game this season with 16.9, while also averaging 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game throughout the 2024-25 season. He continues to be efficient from the field, as he is shooting a solid 41.3 percent from the field.
Iowa will travel to Southern California to take on the USC Trojans on Tuesday, Jan 14 at 9:30 PM CST.