Iowa Hoops Facing Utah St. in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team will face Utah State in the 2024 Hall of Fame Classic on Nov. 22 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, it was announced Monday by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).
The 2024 Hall of Fame Classic will showcase a college basketball doubleheader as Wichita State and Saint Louis will join the Hawkeyes and Aggies in Kansas City. Specific game times and broadcast assignments will be announced at a later date.
Tickets for the event will go on sale Sept. 10 via the T-Mobile Center box office and t-mobilecenter.com.
The game will be Iowa’s first contest in Kansas City since the 2009-10 season when the program faced Texas and Wichita State in the Guardians (CBE) Classic. Iowa competed in the 1955 Final Four in Kansas City and it will be the program’s 12th game in the city all-time.
Iowa is 3-1 all-time against Utah State, including winning 94-75 in a neutral site game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Dec. 18, 2021.
The 2024 Hall of Fame Classic will mark the event’s 24th year of operation in Kansas City and its first to be structured as a neutral site doubleheader.