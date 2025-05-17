Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark's Second WNBA Season Debut Turns Heads
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark is off to a great start in her second season in the WNBA. Clark posted her third career triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.
The 23-year-old guard also had four blocks and two steals in the Fever's 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky.
Clark had an illustrious career at Iowa, winning two AP Player of the Year awards and being an All-American all four years.
She averaged a Division 1 record 28.4 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. Clark shot 46.2 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.
Clark followed up her great career at Iowa with a phenomenal rookie season with the Fever. She took home the Rookie of the Year award, was an All-Star, and finished fourth in MVP voting.
Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three.
While these were impressive numbers, Clark looks even better as she kicks off her second campaign. With a dominant triple-double to kick off the season, Clark is poised to be an MVP favorite and could lead the Fever as a contender in the WNBA.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark's Sneaker Choice for WNBA Opener Has Fans Buzzing
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Ben McCollum Slammed With Crushing Recruiting Blow
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Defender Receives Head-Turning Outlook for the Future
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Land Intriguing Starting Lineup Projection
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Get Absolutely Shredded in Jarring Big Ten Rankings