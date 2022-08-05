Iowa Loses Kylie Feuerbach for Season

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa women’s basketball junior guard Kylie Feuerbach suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of her right knee in a team workout earlier this week and will miss the upcoming 2022-23 season. The announcement came on Friday by P. Sue Beckwith head coach Lisa Bluder.

Feuerbach is scheduled to undergo surgery later this month.

Feuerbach, a Sycamore, Illinois, native saw action in all 32 games a year ago, including earning two starts. She averaged 3.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and one assist per game. Feuerbach also ranked third on the team in free throw accuracy last season, making 86.2 percent of her attempts (25-of-29).