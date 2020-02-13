HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Maryland

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle celebrates after the 66-61 win over Maryland earlier this season. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Thursday's women's basketball game between Iowa and Maryland.

Game facts

Time and place — 5 p.m. (CST), Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.

TV — BTN (Lisa Byington, play-by-play; Christy Winters Scott, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 20-4 (11-2), Maryland 20-4 (11-2)

Rankings — Maryland is No. 10 and Iowa is No. 17 in the Associated Press poll and USA Today coaches poll.

Series — Maryland leads, 6-4.

The lineups

Iowa — Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 15.3 ppg.), Amanda Ollinger (F, 6-1, Sr., 7.3 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 18.7 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 14.8 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 7 ppg.)

Maryland — Stephanie Jones (F, 6-2, Sr., 10.1 ppg.), Kaila Charles (F, 6-1, Sr., 14.9 ppg.), Shakira Austin (F, 6-5, Soph., 11.5 ppg.), Taylor Mikesell (G, 5-11, Soph., 10.8 ppg.), Blair Watson (G, 6-0, Sr., 9 ppg.)

What to watch

The Hawkeyes have won three consecutive games against the Terrapins, and don't think it isn't something Maryland isn't thinking about.

Maryland crushed the Hawkeyes on the boards earlier this season, getting 38 offensive rebounds and 21 defensive rebounds. Yet the Hawkeyes still prevailed in the 66-61 win.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder knows her team will have to be better in one of the most difficult road environments in the Big Ten. Bluder said on Wednesday the Hawkeyes would have to play a "near-perfect game," and she's right.

The Hawkeyes have a mental edge with this current winning streak over a program that has won four of the last five Big Ten titles. Iowa has been good on the road in Big Ten play this season and that, too, may make a difference.

If Iowa wins tonight, the Hawkeyes will be control of the conference race, with three of their final four games at home.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Indiana

Hawkeyes play Hoosiers to start weekend road swing.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza Named To Robertson, Naismith Lists

Iowa center among players in contention for national player of the year awards.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Bluder On Iowa's Play

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Doyle On Iowa's Road Success

Hawkeyes are 5-2 in conference road games.

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes Prepare For First-Place Battle With Maryland

Iowa has won the last three games against the Terrapins.

John Bohnenkamp

Men's Basketball Notebook: Hawkeye Walk-Ons Get Chances To Play In Conference Games

Last week's big margins allowed playing time.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Wrestling Coaches Receive Contract Extensions

Brands brothers, Morningstar get extended through 2026 season.

John Bohnenkamp

McCaffery: Pemsl 'Recognized Immediately He Made A Big Mistake'

Iowa forward is suspended for one game after arrest for driving with revoked license.

John Bohnenkamp

Resumé Watch: Breaking Down The Hawkeyes' Blemishes

Some losses will catch the NCAA selection committee's eyes, but everyone has them.

John Bohnenkamp

by

Ct33

The Garza Streak: A Look Behind The Numbers

Iowa center has nine consecutive Big Ten games of 20 or more points.

John Bohnenkamp