Iowa-Northwestern Game Off for Wednesday

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern that was scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

The two schools will work with the Big Ten on rescheduling options.

All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled.

Iowa (12-6, 4-3) returns to action on Saturday at Ohio State. Tipoff is slated for 1:01 p.m. (CT) at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

BROADCAST NOTE

The Chris Street special one-hour documentary that was scheduled to debut on Big Ten Network following Wednesday night’s Hawkeye basketball game will now be shown immediately following the Ohio State/Nebraska men’s basketball game on Wednesday at approximately 8 p.m. (CT). Following the documentary, the network will re-air the classic Michigan-Iowa basketball game from Jan. 31, 1993.