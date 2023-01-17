Skip to main content
Iowa-Northwestern Game Off for Wednesday

Iowa’s Filip Rebraca (0) defends Northwestern's Chase Audige during the first half of a Big Ten Tournament game on March 10, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Iowa-Northwestern Game Off for Wednesday

Wildcats Dealing with COVID-19, Programs Working to Reschedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern that was scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

The two schools will work with the Big Ten on rescheduling options.

All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled.

Iowa (12-6, 4-3) returns to action on Saturday at Ohio State. Tipoff is slated for 1:01 p.m. (CT) at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Connor McCaffery

WATCH: Hawkeyes Talk Maryland

Ahron Ulis

Iowa Basketball Bests Maryland Sunday

Tony Perkins

Photo Gallery: Iowa-Maryland Basketball

BROADCAST NOTE

The Chris Street special one-hour documentary that was scheduled to debut on Big Ten Network following Wednesday night’s Hawkeye basketball game will now be shown immediately following the Ohio State/Nebraska men’s basketball game on Wednesday at approximately 8 p.m. (CT). Following the documentary, the network will re-air the classic Michigan-Iowa basketball game from Jan. 31, 1993.

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Connor McCaffery
Basketball

WATCH: Hawkeyes Talk Maryland

By Rob Howe
Ahron Ulis
Basketball

Iowa Basketball Bests Maryland Sunday

By John Bohnenkamp
Tony Perkins
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Iowa-Maryland Basketball

By Rob Howe
Josh Dix
Basketball

Josh Dix's Hard Work Paying Off

By Rick Brown
Iowa Basketball Starters
Basketball

WATCH: Iowa Players Michigan Postgame

By Rob Howe
Fran McCaffery
Basketball

WATCH: Fran McCaffery Michigan Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information
Payton Sandfort
Basketball

Hawkeyes Top Michigan in OT Thursday

By John Bohnenkamp
Herky
Podcast

Instant Reaction Podcast - Iowa Beats Michigan in OT

By Andrew Downs