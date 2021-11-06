Iowa Basketball Cruises in Exhibition

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Observations and notes from Iowa’s 99-47 win in Friday’s exhibition game against Slippery Rock at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

REBRACA SETTLES IN

Filip Rebraca is a 24-year-old senior, but it took a while to settle in in his first game in an Iowa uniform.

“The nerves got to me,” Rebraca said. “It was kind of weird.”

Rebraca had six points and six rebounds in 16 minutes as part of the Hawkeyes’ starting lineup.

Rebraca was a spring transfer, a necessary experienced post addition with the loss of national player of the year Luka Garza.

This was Rebraca’s first game with the Hawkeyes, first game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and first game in front of fans here.

“I know what this place is about,” Rebraca said. “I know last year they were really good. I know the history of this program is really good. And of course I know who I’m replacing. So I was nervous a little bit.”

Rebraca joined the team in the summer.

“Filip’s playing really well,” coach Fran McCaffery said. “He’s really grown. You forget he’s an older kid. He’s a physical kid, talented. When he first came here, he didn’t know what we were doing. It takes a while for that to happen. That was the good thing about him getting here in June.”

PATRICK’S RECOVERY

Patrick McCaffery led the Hawkeyes with 18 points and eight rebounds, playing a team-high 21 minutes just three weeks after returning from two sprained ankles.

His father wasn’t surprised with how he played.

“He was playing that way all summer,” Fran McCaffery said.

The sprained ankles came during fall practice — “He sprained one ankle, then came back and sprained the other one,” Fran McCaffery said.

But Patrick looked healthy, making 7-of-9 shots, while adding two assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

THE SECOND FIVE

Iowa’s starting lineup of Rebraca, Patrick McCaffery, Keegan Murray, Joe Toussaint and Jordan Bohannon raced to a 22-5 lead. The second five — Tony Perkins, Connor McCaffery, Ahron Ulis, Payton Sandfort and Kris Murray — struggled when they came into the game, going six minutes without a field goal.

“They were so jumpy,” Fran McCaffery said.

So, he decided to start those five to open the second half, and the group responded with a 20-2 run to open the second half.

“I challenged them,” McCaffery said. “They’re good players, they’ve been playing well in practice, and it’s just one of those things.”

Freshman Payton Sandfort led the run with eight consecutive points on the way to a 12-point night.

“I was feeling it a little bit,” Sandfort said of some of the opening jitters. “First college game. Some of the guys told me to settle down, just breathe a little bit, go out and play my game.”

After that?

“It was basketball again,” Sandfort said.

HITTING THE BOARDS

Iowa allowed 14 offensive rebounds, but 10 of those came in the first half.

“That’s unacceptable,” McCaffery said.

The Hawkeyes finished with a 56-34 rebounding edge. They had 14 second-chance points.

BY THE NUMBERS

— Keegan Murray had 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

— Austin Ash was the fourth Hawkeye in double figures, finishing with 10 points in almost nine minutes.

— Toussaint had five assists against one turnover.

— Ulis had six rebounds.